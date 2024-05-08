Salt Lake Bats Stay Hot in Win over River Cats

May 8, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







After scoring a season-high 15 runs in their series-opening win on Tuesday night, the Salt Lake Bees followed that up with another strong offensive performance on Wednesday afternoon, taking down the Sacramento River Cats by a final score of 11-7.

The Bees lineup picked up right where they left off from the night before, tacking on a run in the game's opening frame on a double steal and an error that allowed Jordyn Adams to come home from second and then five more just one inning later to take control of the game right away. The outburst in the second started with a bases-loaded single by Jason Martin that moved everyone up one station, and it continued one batter later when a throwing error on a ground ball off the bat of Hunter Dozier allowed all three runners to circle the bases. The inning was capped off with a line drive into center field from Zach Humphreys, a knock that increased the Salt Lake lead to three.

From there, the Salt Lake bats kept up the pressure, weathering a barrage of four home runs by Sacramento to keep the team out in front the rest of the way. Charles Leblanc served as the catalyst in the later innings, hitting a two-run blast for his second homer in as many days in the bottom of the fourth and then doubling and coming around to score on the River Cats' fourth error of the game in the seventh. Dozier and Humphreys got back into the RBI column with sacrifice flies in the eighth inning as well to put the cherry on top of things, with the former driving in his 10th run in the last two days and the latter notching his second of the afternoon.

The Bees will now try to make it three wins in a row against Sacramento on Utah Prevention Kids Day, with the first pitch for Thursday's game scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.