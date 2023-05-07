May 7, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

PORTLAND HOLDS ON FOR THIRD WIN OF THE WEEK The Portland Sea Dogs beat the Akron RubberDucks last night 10-7. The Sea Dogs started the game quickly with three runs in the top of the first inning, which started with an RBI single by Nick Yorke. Corey Rosier then stole home and Yorke came around to score on a wild pitch. A bases loaded walk by Johnathan Rodriguez in the bottom of the first inning made it, 3-1. An RBI triple by Matthew Lugo and RBI single by Tyler Dearden would extend Portland's lead in the second inning, 5-1. Niko Kavadas then blasted a two run homer in the fourth inning and the Sea Dogs led, 7-1. A pair of home runs in the later innings by Bryan Lavastida and Rodriguez would pull the RubberDucks within three runs, but Portland was able to hold on their third win of the series.

MOST IN A GAME Despite the RubberDucks scoring seven runs in last night's game, the Sea Dogs pitching staff combined for 18 strikeouts, the most this season. Wyatt Olds recorded seven, Ryan Fernandez fanned four, Brendan Cellucci struck out three while both Jacob Webb and Skylar Arias struck out two.

SIX WITH MULTIPLE HITS Last night, six Sea Dogs recorded multi-hit games. Matthew Lugo went two-for-three with a triple and a pair of singles while Elih Marrero went two-for four with a double and a single. Christian Koss went two-for-five with a pair of singles while Phillip Sikes went three-for-five with three singles. Nick Yorke went three-for-six with three singles while Kavadas had a perfect day at the plate going three-for-three with a home run and a pair of singles.

SECOND BEST IN MILB Portland's pitching staff currently own the second-lowest ERA through all levels of Minor League Baseball. The Dunedin Blue Jays (Single-A Toronto) lead MiLB with a 2.81 ERA while the Sea Dogs have a 2.83 ERA.

MOST IN THE EASTERN LEAGUE With five stolen bases last night, the Sea Dogs now lead the Eastern League in stolen bases with 56. The Somerset Patriots have the second-most with 55. Corey Rosier led the way last night with three swiped bags for Portland.

HEADING HOME After two weeks on the road, the Sea Dogs will be heading back to Portland following today's game in Akron. Following an off day tomorrow, May 8, the Sea Dogs will be hosting the Somerset Patriots for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, May 9th at 6pm. The Patriots are currently in second place in the Northeast Division, 2.5 games behind Portland.

NIKO KAVADAS DISPLAYS POWER AND KEEPS STREAK ALIVE With another home run last night, Kavadas has homered on back-to-back days while also extending his on base streak to 16 games. During his streak, he is hitting .314 with two doubles, two home runs, nine RBI and 18 walks with a .500 OBP. His on base streak is the second-longest active streak in Double-A and longest active in the Eastern League

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 7, 2011 - The 'Dogs scored 10 runs in the first two innings off Rock Cats' starter Deolis Guerra, and held on for a 15-7 victory at Hadlock Field. Chih-Hsien Chiang homered twice and drove in four while Ryan Lavarnway clocked a first-inning, 3-run homer.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Sterling Sharp will take the mound in the series finale in Akron today. In his last start on April 29th at Erie, he allowed season-high five runs on season-high nine hits while walking two and striking out four.

