Heart of the Order Powers Akron Past Portland 5-4

Middle of the order bats power the Akron RubberDucks past the Portland Sea Dogs 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Bryan Lavastida kept the seventh inning alive with a two out single before promptly stealing second base. Johnathan Rodriguez lined a double off the wall in left to bring Lavastida home and put Akron ahead 5-4.

Mound Presence

Jaime Arias got the start for Akron and looked strong against a powerful Portland lineup. The left-hander struck out six Sea Dogs while allowing just four hits and three runs over four and a third innings. Davis Sharpe followed with two and two-third innings allowing one run while striking out three. Jordan Jones tossed a perfect eighth before Cade Smith worked a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

Duck Tales

Akron jumped ahead in the second inning when Aaron Bracho launched a solo home run into the Cutwater Tiki Terrace to make it 1-0 RubberDucks. After Portland jumped ahead to a 4-1 lead, Akron answered back in the sixth. Rodriguez opened the inning with a single before Bracho doubled to put runners on second and third. Korey Holland launched a three-run home run into Homerville to tie the game 4-4.

Notebook

Akron's four, five and six hitters combined for seven of Akron's 10 hits and drove in all five runs...Bracho's home run was his team-leading fifth of the season...Smith's save was his Eastern League leading eighth of the season and 16th consecutive save dating back to his first in Double-A on Aug. 3, 2022...Game Time: 2:19...Attendance: 3,633.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before hitting the road for two weeks to Altoona and Richmond. Akron will kick off the first game of the road trip in Altoona on Tuesday, May 9 at 6:00 p.m. The RubberDucks will return to Akron on Tuesday, May 23 against Bowie at 11:05 a.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

