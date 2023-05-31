May 31, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 31, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS TAKE GAME ONE Despite three MLB rehabbers, the Portland Sea Dogs took the first game of the series, 3-1 over the Somerset Patriots. Nick Yorke put Portland on the board first in the top of the third inning with an RBI triple to score Phillip Sikes. With his third triple of the season, Portland led 1-0. Trey Sweeney hit a solo home run in the bottom of the same inning to even the score, 1-1. A sacrifice fly by Ceddanne Rafaela would score Sikes in the top of the fifth and Portland retook the lead, 2-1. Rafaela recorded his second RBI of the day in the top of the seventh after hitting a double (10) to score Yorke and Portland held the 3-1 lead.

GAMBRELL SHINES AGAIN Grant Gambrell was stellar in his third start for Portland after pitching 6.0 innings allowing just one run on three hits while walking four and striking out three. Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson, and Tommy Kahnle made rehab appearances at Somerset. Donaldson went one-for-four while Stanton was hitless with a walk.

YORKE STAYS PRODUCTIVE AT THE PLATE Nick Yorke is currently riding an 11 game on base streak for the Sea Dogs, dating back to May 16th. During that time, he is hitting .357 (15-42) with a double, triple two home runs and eight RBI. He has also drawn nine walks and scored nine runs for Portland.

TOP PROSPECT MARCELO MAYER JOINS THE SEA DOGS Prior to last night's game, the Red Sox' No. 1 prospect Marcelo Mayer was promoted to Double-A. Originally the Red Sox' first pick in the 2021 MLB Draft (fourth overall), Mayer has been dominant with the Drive this season. In 35 games, he was hitting .290 with 15 doubles, two triples, and 11 home runs with 34 RBI. Through the month of May, Mayer hit .321 with seven doubles and six home runs. In 2022, he split time between Low-A Salem and High-A Greenville, hitting .280 with 30 doubles, 13 home runs, and 53 RBI. Mayer stole 17 bases and was never caught stealing. He ranked among Red Sox minor leaguers in OBP (7th, .399), slugging percentage (6th, .489), OPS (3rd, .888), doubles (T-3rd, 30), walks (3rd, 68), XBH (T-8th, 45), and runs (T-9th, 61). He also recorded 28 multi-hit games.

CORRESPONDING MOVES RHP Christopher Troye has also joined the Sea Dogs after being promoted from Greenville. With Greenville he went 2-0 with 1.96 ERA and in 18.1 innings, he allowed four runs on 10 hits while walking nine and striking out 37. He held opposing hitters to a .152 batting average. INF Christian Koss and RHP Theo Denlinger have both been promoted to AAA to join the Worcester Red Sox. Koss was Portland's MVP in 2022 and was hitting .224 with two homers and seven doubles with the Sea Dogs this year. Denlinger was 1-3 with a 2.29 ERA with Portland and had 20 strikeouts in 19.2 innings.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division in the Eastern League and are currently 5.5 games ahead of the second place Somerset Patriots. Portland is 17-8 on the road this year while the Patriots are 13-9 at home.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 31, 2010 - Anthony Rizzo went 3-for-5, 4 RBI and his third homer of the season in Portland's 10-6 win against New Britain. Luis Exposito clubbed a Maine Monster homer with two outs in the eighth inning.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Brian Van Belle is set to make his third start of the season today against the Patriots. Through his first two starts, overall he is 1-1 with a 5.91 ERA against Somerset. In 10.2 innings, he allowed seven runs on 13 hits while walking seven and striking out nine. Van Belle gave up six runs in first start against Patriots on May 9th then allowed one run in 6.2 innings on May 14th.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 31, 2023

May 31, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.