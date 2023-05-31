Beeter And Two Homers Lead To Patriots Win

May 31, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Clayton Beeter

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Clayton Beeter(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Portland Sea Dogs by a score of 4-2 at TD Bank Ballpark in the second of six games between the Eastern League foes on Wednesday afternoon in front of a crowd of 7,078 for STEM Education Day at the ballpark.

RHP Clayton Beeter (5.1 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 3 K) logged his second straight shutout and fourth of the season. The Yankees No. 13 prospect lowered his season ERA to 2.66, good for fourth in the Eastern League among qualified pitchers. His three strikeouts brought his season total to 52, ranking third in the Eastern League.

LF Jeisson Rosario (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) put Somerset on the board with a two-run blast in the second inning, scoring Caleb Durbin. The homer was good for Rosario's sixth of the season, the second of which came against the Sea Dogs.

DH Mickey Gasper (1-for-2, HR, 2 R) extended the Patriots lead to 4-0 with a solo shot in the 5th inning, marking his first home run with Somerset this season and second overall. Gasper accounted for two of Somerset's four runs, scoring on a T.J. Rumfield sacrifice fly in the 3rd inning after reaching on a hit by pitch. Gasper now has RBI in three straight games, with a total of 5 R and 2 XBH over that span.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.