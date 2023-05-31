Ninth Inning Rally Not Enough as Sea Dogs Fall to Patriots

Bridgewater Township, New Jersey - The Portland Sea Dogs (31-16) fell to the Somerset Patriots (26-20) 4-2 on Wednesday afternoon as top Red Sox prospect, Marcelo Mayer, made Double-A debut. Despite the loss, Portland remains in first place of the Northeast Division, 4.5 games ahead of the second place Somerset Patriots.

Brian Van Belle set a new season-high after pitching 7.0 innings in his ninth start of the season while Nick Yorke had a multi-hit day at the plate going three-for-five with a double and a pair of singles to extend his on-base streak to twelve games.

In his Double-A debut, Mayer did not record a hit and struck out twice.

Jeisson Rosario blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning for Somerset to take the early 2-0 lead.

A sacrifice fly by T.J. Rumfield in the bottom of the third scored another and Somerset led 3-0.

Somerset led 4-0 after a lead off solo home run by Mickey Gasper in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Portland got on the board in the top of the ninth after Niko Kavadas was hit by pitch with the bases loaded to bring Tyler McDonough in to score. One more run came across after Chase Meidroth grounded into a force out allowing enough time for Ceddanne Rafaela to score but Portland trailed, 4-2.

Somerset starter RHP Clayton Beeter (3-2, 2.66 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.1 scoreless innings allowing three hits while walking four and striking out three. RHP Alex Mauricio (2) was awarded the save after pitching the final out in the ninth. Portland starter RHP Brian Van Belle (2-3, 3.12 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 7.0 innings allowing four runs on five hits while walking one and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs return to TD Bank Ballpark tomorrow, June 1, 2023 for game three of a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots. First pitch for game three is slated for 6:35pm. Somerset will send RHP Gray Fenter (2-2, 3.64 ERA) to the mound while the arm for Portland has yet to be announced.

