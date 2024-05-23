May 23 - Minnesota at Connecticut Postgame Notes

May 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Lynx Notes

Napheesa Collier had a stellar performance with a season-high and game-high 31 points on 13-of-23 shooting, adding 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in 43:48 minutes. Per Across the Timeline, she becomes only the third WNBA player and second Lynx player to amass 30+ points/10+ rebounds/4+ assists/4+ steals/2+ blocks, joining Sylvia Fowles (June 25, 2021 vs. Las Vegas) and Angel McCoughtry (May 21, 2010 vs. Connecticut).

Tonight's game marked her third 20+ point game this season, becoming only the third Lynx player to amass 20+ points consecutively in the first three games of the season. The other two are Maya Moore (2013, 2014) and Katie Smith (2001).

Tonight's game marked Collier's second career 30+ point/10+ rebound game and her seventh career 30+ point game with three occurring against the Sun.

With her two offensive rebounds on the night, Collier has officially recorded 250 career offensive rebounds. Tonight's game also marked her 129th career game, officially surpassing Amber Jacobs and Charde Houston for 13th overall in games played in a Lynx jersey.

Courtney Williams was a driving force this evening, finishing the game with 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 39:32 minutes. This marks her second game of the season with 15+ points/5+ rebounds/5+ assists and 18th in her career.

Sun Notes

DeWanna Bonner led the Sun with 20 points, three rebounds and three steals, Brionna Jones added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists and Alyssa Thomas finished the group with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Next Game

The Lynx will take on the New York Liberty on Saturday, May 25, at the Target Center. The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS and can be heard KFAN 100.3 and the iHeartRadio/Lynx App with a tip scheduled for 12:00 p.m. CT.

connecticut sun 83, minnesota lynx 82

Mohegan sun arena, Thursday, may 23, 2024

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Minnesota Lynx Collier - 31 Collier - 11 Williams - 6

Connecticut Sun Bonner - 20 Thomas - 7 Thomas/Jones - 5

