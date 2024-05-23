Liberty Downed by Sky, 90-81

May 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







On Thursday, the New York Liberty (4-1) fell to the Chicago Sky (2-1), 90-81, in front of a sellout crowd of 12,049.

New York trailed by as much as 14 points in the fourth quarter, which was the Liberty's largest deficit of the 2024 season so far.

The Liberty scored a total of 433 points in the first five games this season, setting a new franchise record for the most points scored during the first five games of the year.

New York's starters scored 60 or more points for the 31st consecutive regular season game, extending the team's record for the longest streak of at least 60 points from starters in WNBA history.

Up Next: The New York Liberty will face the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, May 25 at 1 p.m. ET at Target Center.

KEY RUNS Q1: No notable runs during the first quarter. Q2: Chicago went on a 15-5 run from the 9:45 mark of the second to the 3:11 mark of the second quarter. Q3: New York went on a 10-0 run from the 7:47 mark of the third to the 6:17 mark of the third quarter. Q4: Chicago went on an 19-5 run from the 7:31 mark of the fourth to the 2:47 mark of the final quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

With a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, Breanna Stewart set a new career-high for her longest double-double streak against a single opponent. Stewart posted a double-double in each of her four matchups against Chicago last season. Stewart added four steals and one block and has had at least five stocks (combined steals + blocks) in each of her last four games, which is the longest streak of her career.

The 2023 WNBA MVP also scored her 1,000th point in a Liberty uniform in her 45th regular season game with the team by hitting two free throws at 4:20 of the first quarter. Stewart passed Cappie Pondexter (50 games) for the fastest to 1,000 points with the Liberty in franchise history.

Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty offense with 19 points and six assists. Ionescu added two three-pointers to extend her streak of regular season games with at least one made three-pointer to 30, which is the longest active streak in the WNBA.

Courtney Vandersloot tied her season high with 10 points to go along with seven assists and four rebounds against her former team.

With her assist at 5:08 of the fourth quarter, Jonquel Jones became the fourth-fastest player in WNBA history to reach 2000 rebounds and 400 assists (241 games), only behind Tina Charles, Lisa Leslie, and Candace Parker. Her final line for the night included eight points, four rebounds and one block.

Nyara Sabally tied her career high for points in a single quarter with six in the first frame of tonight's game. Sabally also tied her career highs in points and assists, finishing with eight points and two assists.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.