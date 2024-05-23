Aces Welcome Fever, Caitlin Clark to Michelob ULTRA Arena Saturday

May 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (2-1) welcome the Indiana Fever (0-5) and rookie phenom Caitlin Clark to Michelob ULTRA Arena Saturday evening. Tickets are sold out for the 6 pm PT tip, and the game is being broadcast locally on the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and across the radio airwaves at 100.9 FM and 1100 AM.

The Phoenix Mercury handed the Aces their first loss of the 2024 season Tuesday, picking up a 98-88 victory over Las Vegas (box score/recap). Kelsey Plum (27 points), Jackie Young (23 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists) and A'ja Wilson (21 points, 13 rebounds) paced the Aces' offense, but they couldn't overcome a 37-point effort from Kahleah Copper and 16 total 3s from the Merc.

Wilson (24.3 ppg), Young (22.7) and Plum (21.0) are each averaging 20 or more points on the season. Only two sets of teammates-Phoenix's Diana Taurasi (20.7) and Brittney Griner (20.5) in 2018, and Taurasi (24.1) and Cappie Pondexter (21.2) in 2008-have ever both averaged 20-plus points in the same campaign, and no team has ever had three teammates turn the trick in the same year.

As impressive as Las Vegas' trio has been, the absence of Point Gawd Chelsea Gray has hindered the Aces' bench depth. Las Vegas' reserves are averaging a league-low 6.7 points per game while making 25.0 percent of their shots and 11.1 percent of their 3-pointers.

The Aces' perimeter defense has also been an Achilles heal in 2024, as it has allowed 36 made 3s heading into the weekend. That is the most 3s a team has ever given up in the first 3 games of a season. Opponents are also connecting on 43.4 percent of their long balls versus Las Vegas this year.

Offensively, the Aces still boast the third-most efficient offense in the league, averaging 106.4 points per 100 possessions. That figure is bolstered most prominently by Las Vegas' record-low turnover percentage of just 12.8.

Despite the excitement and anticipation of back-to-back number one overall draft picks, the Fever have lost their first 5 games of the 2024 season heading into a Friday, May 24, road tilt against the Los Angeles Sparks.

All eyes thus far have been on Clark, 2024's top draft selection and the NCAA's all-time leading scorer. Her 17.8 points per game scoring average leads Indiana, but she is committing a league-high 5.8 turnovers per game.

2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston has yet to find her groove as she is averaging just 8.4 points per game, while making 38.8. percent of her field goal attempts. Last season, en route to her unanimous selection as the league's top rookie, the South Carolina grad averaged 14.5 points on 57.8 percent shooting from the floor.

As a team, Indiana has the third least efficient offense in the W (94.6 OER), and the least efficient defense (113.9 DER). The highest DER in league history was recorded by the 2020 Fever (111.8).

Following Saturday's game, the Aces hit the road for a two-game swing through Minnesota (Wednesday, May 29 at 5 pm PT on Fox5) and Atlanta (Friday, May 21 at 4:30 pm PT on ION).

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 23, 2024

