May 13, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS FALL IN EXTRAS - Despite an early lead, the Portland Sea Dogs fell 3-2 in the 11th inning to the Hartford Yard Goats last night. For the second straight night the Sea Dogs got the scoring started, this time in the top of the fourth inning against Yard Goats starter Karl Kauffmann. With one out, Devlin Granberg walked to put a runner on. Pedro Castellanos quickly brought him home, crushing a two-run homer to left-center, giving Portland the lead 2-0. Hartford chipped into Portland's lead in the bottom of the fifth with Sea Dogs starter Jay Groome still on the mound. With one out, Willie MacIver collected the first hit of the night for the Yard Goats, doubling to left. MacIver stole third and Niko Decolati brought him in with a groundout, making the score 2-1. The Yard Goats tied up the game in the bottom of the seventh with Groome still on the bump. With one out in the inning, Brenton Doyle homered to center field. It was his third homer of the year and evened up the score at 2-2. Both teams were able to put runners on in the ninth but couldn't pull through for the winning run in regulation. The Sea Dogs collected two hits, but a double play wiped out their chances. The Yard Goats put the leadoff runner, but a spot-on throw from right field by Pedro Castellanos kept the run from scoring, forcing extra innings tied at 2-2. After a scoreless 10th frame for both sides, the Yard Goats were able to score the winning run in the bottom of the 11th. Isaac Collins was the runner placed at second base to start the inning. Jimmy Herron led off by laying down a bunt, and a throwing error from reliever Brendan Nail got by first base, scoring Collins and awarding Hartford a 3-2 walk-off win.

HOW DO THE 'DOGS FARE IN EXTRAS? - Portland has been in five games that have gone into extras this season. Overall, they are 3-2. At Hadlock Field, they are perfect with a 2-0 record, but the road is another story. They are 1-2 in extras on the road, losing to the Somerset Patriots and Hartford Yard Goats. The one victory was against the Harrisburg Senators.

PORTLAND ROSTER CHANGES - Prior to tonight's game, the Portland Sea Dogs made two roster changes. Infielder Cameron Cannon was added to the Injured List, retroactive to May 12th. Outfield Wil Dalton was activated from the Injured List. In eight games for the Sea Dogs this year, Dalton is batting .348 with two doubles and two home runs. He has recorded six RBI and one stolen base.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - May 13, 2003: Jeremy Owens had a doubleheader to remember, going 5-for-7 with two home runs, two doubles, three runs scored and a franchise-record eight RBI as the Sea Dogs swept Trenton in a twinbill, 12-3 and 8-2. In consecutive doubleheaders against the Thunder, Owens would finish 7-for-11 with three home runs and 11 RBI.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Chris Murphy makes his first start of the season against the Yard Goats tonight. His last start was May 7th against the Reading Fightin Phils. He tossed 6.0 innings and allowed three runs (all unearned) on two hits while walking three and striking out a season-high 10 hitters. Murphy has allowed just two earned runs in his last 14.0 innings.

