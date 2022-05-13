Curve Spook Patriot Bats in "Halloween Night" Walk-Off Win

CURVE, PA - With runners on the corners and no outs in the tenth inning, Aaron Shackelford hit a walk-off infield single to first base as Altoona picked up its first extra-inning victory of the season, 2-1, on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Placed runner Connor Scott advanced to third base on a lead-off single from Andres Alvarez to open the tenth frame. Shackelford then hit the high-bouncing ball to first off Patriot reliever Derek Craft to score Scott, who beat the throw to win the game for Altoona. It was the 12th RBI on the season for Shackelford and Altoona's second walk-off win this season.

In a bullpen game for the Curve pitching staff, Altoona strung together 19 strikeouts, one shy of the franchise record of 20 in any game. They matched a nine-inning record with 17 strikeouts before picking up two in the top of the tenth.

Altoona did not record a hit until Blake Sabol knocked a lead-off double off the left field wall to open the seventh inning. Sabol advanced to third on a Liover Peguero groundout and scored on a Tucupita Marcano groundout to make it a 1-0 game. Sabol finished the day 2-for-4 with two doubles.

The lead stood all the way until the ninth inning for the Curve. Down to their final out, the Patriots got a double from Brandon Lockridge and a single from Jeisson Rosario to tie the game at 1-1. Enmanuel Mejia was credited with the blown save, throwing one inning with two strikeouts.

Zach Matson started the game for the Curve, striking out two in two innings. Travis MacGregor struck out eight over the next four innings before Colin Selby struck out five in two innings. Will Kobos delivered a scoreless tenth inning with two strikeouts.

Somerset starter Randy Vasquez went 5.2 innings without allowing a hit. He walked two batters and struck out five before being taken out of the game after a walk with two outs in the sixth.

With the win, Altoona improves to 1-3 in extra-inning games this season. It also evens the series with Somerset 2-2. During the game, the Curve welcomed their seven millionth fan to the ballpark in its history, Gary Reilly, who won season-tickets for life to the Curve.

The Curve continue their six-game series with the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, on Saturday night at 4:00 p.m. RHP Mike Burrows will take the ball for Altoona, while RHP Luis Medina will be on the mound for Somerset. Burrows is currently second in the Eastern League with a 1.35 ERA.

