Carpenter Homers But SeaWolves Fall in Akron

The SeaWolves suffered their second straight tough loss to the Akron RubberDucks, falling by a 5-3 final on Friday night at Canal Park. All four games of the series have been decided by three runs or fewer with the Ducks taking three of the first four.

Erie jumped ahead in the bottom of the first against Akron starter Hunter Gaddis when Kerry Carpenter connected on a two-out, solo home run for a 1-0 lead. The home run for Carpenter was his seventh and it extended his hitting streak to seven straight games.

The 'Wolves added to the lead in the second. Daniel Cabrera singled, Erie De La Rosa walked and Jake Holton singled to load the bases. Luis Carpio sent a sacrifice fly to the warning track in left, plating Cabrera for a 2-0 lead. Parker Meadows then singled home De La Rosa to make it 3-0 Erie.

For the second straight night, the SeaWolves defense led to Akron runs beginning in the fourth. Bo Naylor walked with one out against Erie starter Markus Solbach. With two outs, Micah Pries singled to center and on a throwing error from Meadows, Naylor scored from first making it 3-1.

Akron would take the lead in the fifth. Chris Roller led off with a single and was doubled home by Victor Nova making it a one-run game. Solbach retired the next two hitters before giving up a double to Naylor, plating the game-tying run. Solbach hit Will Brennan and would be finished after 4.2 innings. Shea Spitzbarth entered and gave up an RBI single to Pries for a 4-3 Akron edge.

The Ducks added a run in the sixth against reliever Zac Houston. Ike Freeman led off with a single. Roller hit into a fielder's choice with Freeman reaching second safely on a dropped double play ball by Carpio. He would later score on a fielder's choice for a 5-3 lead.

The Akron bullpen shut down the SeaWolves over the final four innings of the game. The duo of Tim Herrin and Nic Enright allowed three hits and combined to strike out nine. Enright earned the save, his fifth.

Gaddis (3-1) earned the win allowing three runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts in five innings.

Solbach (0-2) took the loss allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

