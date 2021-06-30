Max Meyer Selected to 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

PENSACOLA, FL - Starting pitcher Max Meyer will represent the Miami Marlins and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Coors Field in Denver on July 11 during Major League Baseball's All-Star Weekend.

"All of the guys playing behind me right now, all of the coaches and teammates I've had throughout my career, they've all helped me get to this point," Meyer said today at Blue Wahoos Stadium. "It's a really cool experience, I'm sure. I can't wait to go out there."

The SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, an annual All-Star weekend showcase of the game's best Minor League stars, will pit top prospects from National League and American League teams in an seven-inning game.

Meyer, ranked as the Marlins #3 prospect and the #20 overall prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, holds a 4-1 record and 1.84 ERA for the Blue Wahoos in 2021. The third overall selection in the 2020 MLB Draft from the University of Minnesota, Meyer has dominated in the Double-A South in his first professional season, ranking in the top 10 in the league in ERA (1.84, 2nd), wins (4, 5th), strikeouts (50, 7th), opponents average (.194, 6th), and WHIP (1.16, 10th).

Fans can watch the SiriusXM Future Game on MLB Network and on MLB.com at 2:00 PM CT on Sunday, July 11.

