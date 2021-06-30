Wednesday, June 30 at Montgomery Biscuits: 6:35 PM: Riverwalk Stadium

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (30-19, 1st, AA-S South, +1.0) vs. Montgomery Biscuits (TB) (22-25, 3rd, AA-S South, -7.0)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Spencer Strider (0-0, 1.82) vs. RHP Tobias Myers (3-3, 4.06)

Game #50 | Road Game #20

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves (ATL) continue a six-game road series on Wednesday night against the Montgomery Biscuits (TB) at Riverwalk Stadium. The M-Braves are 6-1 against Montgomery this season, winning five of six from Montgomery, May 25-30 at Trustmark Park.

- The M-Braves are coming off of a 9-3 homestand against Birmingham (5-1), and Tennessee (4-2). The Braves haven't lost a series since dropping the first two series of 2021 against Pensacola and at Biloxi (each 4-2).

FIRST PLACE M-BRAVES: The M-Braves have the best record in the Double-A South at 30-19. The M-Braves are 22-7 over their last 29 games since May 27, T-2nd-best record in MiLB. Since starting the season 4-8, the Braves are 26-11, the best record in the Double-A South.

RECORD MONTH OF JUNE: The M-Braves are 18-7 this month, the most wins in June since 2008. The most wins in a single month in M-Braves history was 21 during May 2014.

M-BRAVES RALLY TO BEAT BISCUITS 7-6: Trailing twice by three runs, the M-Braves rallied for their 30th win of the season on Tuesday night in the series opener at Montgomery. The M-Braves hit three home runs, including a 462-foot bomb by Shea Langeliers, a solo homer by Greyson Jenista, and a go-ahead two-run shot by Drew Lugbauer in the eighth. Bryce Elder made his Double-A debut on the mound and went 4.0 innings, allowing four runs on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Shea Langeliers ranks among the league leaders in home runs (T-1st, 12), slugging (2nd, .540), OPS (3rd, .883), extra-base hits (T-9th, 17), and total bases (8th, 75). Justin Dean leads the league in stolen bases (15), and T-7th in doubles (10), and 6th in OBP (.376). Jacob Pearson is T-5th in triples with 2. Greyson Jenista is T-7th in walks (23). Brandon White is 3rd in saves (7). Hayden Deal is 8th in ERA (3.02). Odalvi Javier is T-5th in wins (4)

TEXAS LONGHORNS SWAP: On Tuesday, the Braves promoted Nolan Kingham to Triple-A Gwinnett. Kingham was 3-0, and gave up just three earned runs total in 32.2 total innings this month (0.83 ERA) (five starts) while walking four batters against 20 strikeouts. The Las Vegas native hadn't allowed a run over his last three starts and 22 innings, on 12 hits with 17 strikeouts and two walks. He hasn't given up a run since the first inning of his start on June 6 at Pensacola, 25.0 IP.

- Elder made his Double-A debut on Tuesday night for the M-Braves and was 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA (13 ER/45.0 IP), 20 walks, 55 strikeouts in nine starts for High-A Rome. Elder is the second of the 2020 Atlanta draft picks to reach Double-A (joining RHP Spencer Strider).

LEADING THE LEAGUE IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, are 4th in all of minor league baseball with a 3.21 ERA. The 166 runs allowed, is the fewest in all of MiLB. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 21 home run balls, the fewest in Double-A, and T-2nd-fewest in all of minor league baseball (Salem, 20).

- The starting rotation holds a 2.75 ERA with 225 strikeouts, 83 walks, in 226.0 IP, ranking 2nd in all of minor league baseball.

- The M-Braves lead the Double-A South and are T-2nd in Double-A baseball with a .982 fielding percentage, just 30 errors in 49 games.

DON'T RUN ON SHEA: Shea Langeliers is 17-for-33 in catching opposing base stealers, 52%. His 17 caught stealings are T-2nd in MiLB, while 8 double plays and 34 assists are first among catchers in minor league baseball.

53 HOME RUNS ON THE YEAR: The M-Braves have 53 home runs so far this season, in 49 games, ranking 3rd in the Double-A South. Of the 195 runs scored this season, 86 have come via the home run ball. In just 49 games, the M-Braves are over halfway to the 2019 total (in 139 games) of 87. The Braves remain last in hitting in the league at .212.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the fifth inning on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time. Muller made 27 starts for the M-Braves over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, going 11-7 with a 3.14 ERA. The Dallas, TX native gave up four hits and two runs in the outing with one strikeout in 1.0 inning of relief.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #64 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature 10 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers and Shewmake, OF Trey Harris (#14), RHP Victor Vodnik (#15), RHP Bryce Elder (#16), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (17), INF Greyson Jenista (#19), RHP Spencer Strider (20), INF C.J. Alexander (#20) and OF Justin Dean (#26) are among the Top 30.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

2019 SEASON IN REVIEW: The Mississippi Braves concluded their 15th anniversary season in Central Mississippi with a 64-75 overall record, finishing fourth in the Southern League South Division. While the club missed out on the postseason for the third-straight season, the 2019 campaign saw the 3 millionth fan enter Trustmark Park, 1,000th franchise win, third no-hitter in club history, record three postseason All-Stars and the first Southern League Most Valuable Player.

Double-A South League Stories from June 30, 2021

