Every Wahoos Starter Knocks a Hit in Pensacola Win

June 30, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Nick Fortes at bat for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Nick Fortes at bat for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

A capacity crowd at Blue Wahoos Stadium was standing, clapping in anticipation.

Zack Leban took a quick pause, gassed up a 97-mph fastball, then pounded his glove amid the cheers.

With all the festivities Wednesday - specialty uniforms, dogs on parade, the debut of Watson the service dog, even a police dog demonstration - Leban's closing effort in relief completed the Blue Wahoos winning night in a 4-3 victory against the Biloxi Shuckers.

Oh yeah, plus there were post-game fireworks lighting up the sky, too.

The combination fan entertainment and the Blue Wahoos continued knack for winning one-run games created another special experience.

Their win in the season's 50th game put the Blue Wahoos (30-20) back into a first-place tie in the Double-A South with the Mississippi Braves. The Wahoos, who collected 12 hits, are now 14-6 in one-run games, which is why they've climbed 10 games above .500.

Every Blue Wahoos batter in the lineup had at least one hitter - the first time that has occurred this season.

The Shuckers (15-34), meanwhile, dropped their ninth straight game.

And all of this happened Wednesday despite the Blue Wahoos touted pitcher Edward Cabrera struggling at times through his five-inning start.

But even without his A-game, Cabrera picked up his first win as a Blue Wahoos pitcher. The 23-year-righthander gave up three runs - only one of which was earned, striking out three and walking three. The Miami Marlins' No. 4 overall rated prospect allowed just two earned runs in his three starts.

In this game, however, Cabrera, never seemed comfortable. He had one clean inning in the fourth, and got out of a two-on situation in the fifth inning by striking out Biloxi's No. 3 hitter Louis Castro.

Biloxi took a 2-0 lead after a second-inning home run by Tristen Lutz, then a third inning single by Bruce Turang.

The Blue Wahoos erased that lead with a three-run rally in the fourth inning on four consecutive hits.

Jerar Encarnacion started the production with his leadoff double. Run-scoring singles from Demetrius Sims, Riley Mahan and Galli Cribbs Jr. put the Blue Wahoos ahead.

After Biloxi tied the game in the fifth, designated hitter Nick Fortes had the game's biggest hit with his two-out single in the bottom of that inning to score Peyton Burdick, who reached on an error.

From that point, the Blue Wahoos bullpen shined again. Alberto Guerrero (2 innings), Dylan Bice (1 inning) and Leban combined to allow just two hits, no walks in scoreless relief.

Leban gave up a two-out single in the ninth, but stuck out Gabriel Garcia on a 2-2 fastball to end the game.

GAME NOTABLES - Before the game, the U.S. Air Force International Band of the South, based in Knoxville, Tenn. at McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard base, performed a variety of musical hits before the game outside the main gate.

The band then performed the National Anthem to loud applause.

They followed the first game appearance of the Blue Wahoos' service-dog-in-training, Watson, as the three-month old black Labrador puppy visited with people behind home plate, then made an appearance with his trainer, Kathryn Daniel in the Blue Wahoos home radio broadcast booth.

The Blue Wahoos wore colorful, custom-made jerseys themed for the new Paramount Pictures film, "Paw Patrol: The Movie."

It coincided with "Bark In The Park Night" where fans could bring their beloved dogs to the stadium for a $1 admission with proceeds going to Camp Bow Wow.

After the fourth inning, the Pensacola Police Department brought two cars on the field for a demonstration of their police dog and how quickly it could ensare someone on the run.

In the fifth, the Blue Wahoos popular "Roach Run" was as massive as it has been in any game this season.

BLUE WAHOOS HOMESTAND

WHO: Biloxi Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium

WHEN: Thursday Thru Sunday

GAME TIMES: 6:35 p.m. on Thursday and Friday: 6:05 on Saturday, 4:05 on Fourth of July Sunday.

RADIO: ESPN-Pensacola (Chris Garagiola on play-by-play) on 99.1 FM, 1330 AM.

PROMOTIONS: Thursday - Pensacola Mullets Night with team wearing Mullets uniforms, plus Thirsty Thursday with alcoholic drink specials. There will be a "Wahoos Waddle" for those of legal age where people can visit beverage stations along the concourse for specialty drinks and prices. Fans can pick up a card at the Fan Assistance Booth behind home plate for the options.

Friday - Giveaway Friday Night plus post-game fireworks to begin Fourth of July Weekend.

Saturday - Blue Wahoos special Fourth of July weekend fireworks show.

SUNDAY - Family Sunday with kids able to run the bases, plus family toss in outfield. All fans able to stay through the evening to enjoy the Pensacola Sertoma Club Fireworks Show that will be downtown off Ninth Avenue and visible from the stadium.

TICKETS: Single game tickets are available online at www.bluewahoos.com or at the stadium box office.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from June 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.