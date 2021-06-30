Langeliers' Big Night Not Enough in 6-3 Loss to Biscuits

Shea Langeliers of the Mississippi Braves

MONTGOMERY, AL - Shea Langeliers hit his league-best 13th home run, stole his first professional base, caught two opposing base stealers on Wednesday night, but it wasn't enough in a 6-3 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits.

Despite the loss, the M-Braves (30-20) finished the month 18-8, a new club record for wins during June. The Braves are now in a first-place tie with Pensacola at the top of the division.

Langeliers went 2-for-3, reached base safely three times, and scored twice in game two of the six-game set. His league-best 13th home run came to lead off the top of the sixth inning, a 422-foot bomb with a 112 mph exit velocity, trimming the Montgomery (23-25) lead to 3-2.

Spencer Strider (L, 0-1) made his second Double-A start and battled through a 30-pitch first inning, yielding a run on a balk with two outs. The former Clemson star struck out four over the next two innings but gave up two more runs in the fourth inning, which ended his outing. Montgomery's six runs on Wednesday were scored with two outs, and Moises Gomez blooped a two-out, two-run single to right, pushing their lead to 3-1 in the fourth inning.

The M-Braves picked up their first run in the top of the fourth inning, tying the game briefly at 1-1 on back-to-back extra-base hits from CJ Alexander and Jalen Miller. Alexander tripled with two outs, and Miller brought him in with a double.

After the Langeliers home run in the top of the sixth, cut the lead to one run, the Biscuits struck with two outs in the bottom half, on a two-run single by Ford Proctor. Jonathan Aranda hit his fifth home run for the Biscuits in the seventh inning to push the lead to 6-2.

Langeliers drew a two-out walk in the top of the eighth inning, and his roommate Braden Shewmake brought him home with his third triple of the season. The 6-3 deficit would end up being the final.

Shewmake finished 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to seven games.

Tobias Myers (W, 4-3) made his third start of 2021 for Montgomery, against the M-Braves, and worked 5.0 innings of two-run baseball, setting a season-high with nine strikeouts. Overall, Montgomery pitchers set a new season-high with 17 punchouts.

With the series now even at 1-1, game three of the six-game set is on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. LHP Hayden Deal (1-2, 3.02) makes the start for Mississippi, against RHP Tommy Romero (0-0, 2.20) for the Biscuits. The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park to begin the second half of the season, July 6-11, to face the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. For tickets, and information on upcoming promotions, visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.

