Max McCormick Signs One-Year Deal with Kraken

September 30, 2021







A familiar face is back in the fold for the Checkers, as Max McCormick has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Seattle Kraken.

The Wisconsin-born forward spent the 2019-20 campaign in Charlotte, putting up 35 points (16g, 19a) in 56 games while ranking fourth on the team in goals and setting a career high in helpers. McCormick also brought a physical edge to the squad, leading the Checkers in penalty minutes with the 10th highest single-season total in franchise history (120).

This past season, McCormick logged 12 NHL games with Carolina along with a one-game appearance for their AHL affiliate in Chicago.

McCormick, 29, is heading into his eighth pro season having posted 168 points (79g, 89a) and 641 penalty minutes in 336 AHL games with Binghamton, Belleville, Colorado, Charlotte and Chicago. A sixth-round pick in 2011 by Ottawa, he also has 13 points (8g, 5a) and 87 penalty minutes in 83 NHL games with the Senators and Hurricanes.

