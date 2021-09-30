Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2021 Training Camp Schedule & Open Practices at Lifeguard Arena

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, September 30, the schedule for the team's 2021 Training Camp. The Silver Knights also shared that the team will host open practices at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson for the first time ever, beginning with the opening of training camp on October 4. To celebrate the occasion, Lucky and members of HSK Cast will be on site to greet those in attendance. Fans will be allowed inside the Silver Knights rink beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

To ensure a safe and an enjoyable experience, all fans at Lifeguard Arena must wear a mask or face covering while in attendance. Policies, protocols and practice times are subject to change.

The Henderson Silver Knights on-ice schedule for training camp is as follows:

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS 2021 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

All dates and times subject to change

Monday, October 4 (Lifeguard Arena)

Practice (HSK Rink), 10:15 a.m. PT

Tuesday, October 5 (Lifeguard Arena)

Practice (HSK Rink), 9:45 a.m. PT

Wednesday, October 6 (Tucson Arena)

Preseason game against Tucson Roadrunners, 6:30 p.m. PT

Thursday, October 7

Off day for players

Friday, October 8 (Lifeguard Arena)

Practice (HSK Rink), 9:45 a.m. PT

Saturday, October 9 (Lifeguard Arena)

Practice (HSK Rink), 9:45 a.m. PT

Sunday, October 10 (Orleans Arena)

Preseason game against Tucson Roadrunners, 7:00 p.m. PT

Monday, October 11 (Orleans Arena)

Preseason game against Tucson Roadrunners, 7:00 p.m. PT

To shop official team merchandise and apparel, fans can visit The Livery at Lifeguard Arena from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. during training camp (Monday, Oct. 4 to Saturday, Oct. 9). On all other dates, The Livery's current hours of operation are 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily.

