Comets Announce Training Camp Schedule

Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the 2021-22 Comets training camp will officially commence on Monday, October 4th.

The projected practice schedule, which is subject to change, also includes an exhibition game on Friday, October 8th at the Adirondack Bank Center where the Comets will face off against division rivals, the Rochester Americans. All practices are closed to the public at this time.

Date Time*

Monday, October 4 10:00 AM-12:00 PM

Tuesday, October 5 10:00 AM-12:00 PM

Wednesday, October 6 10:00 AM-12:00 PM

Thursday, October 7 10:00 AM-12:00 PM

Friday, October 8 (Exhibition Game) 7:00 PM vs Rochester

Saturday, October 9 (Exhibition Game) 5:00 PM (@ Syracuse)

*All times subject to change

The Comets will open the season at home inside the Adirondack Bank Center on Sunday, October 17th against the Rochester Americans at 3:00 PM. For ticket information, visit uticacomets.com/tickets.

