Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract for 2021-22 Season

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The netminder was previously a part of the Blue Jackets organization during the 2018-19 campaign following a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Berube, 30, has registered a 9-10-4 record with a 3.30 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 34 career NHL games with the Blackhawks and New York Islanders from 2015-18. He went 3-6-1 with a 3.78 GAA and .894 SV% in 13 contests with Chicago in his most recent NHL action in 2017-18.

The Repentigny, Quebec native owns a 119-81-15 record with a 2.58 GAA, .906 SV% and 11 shutouts in 223 career AHL games with the Ontario Reign, Hartford Wolf Pack, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Cleveland Monsters, Rockford IceHogs, Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Manchester Monarchs from 2009-21. This past season, he was 7-9-2 with a 3.39 GAA and .885 SV% in 19 contests with the Reign. He went 21-17-5 with a 3.01 GAA and .896 SV% in 43 outings in his lone campaign with the Monsters in 2018-19. In 2014-15, he led the AHL in wins after posting 37-9-4 record with 2.18 GAA and .913 SV% with Manchester and led the franchise to a Calder Cup championship after finishing the postseason 13-3 with a 2.30 GAA and .898 SV%.

Originally Los Angeles' fourth round selection, 95th overall, in the 2009 NHL Draft, the 6-1, 175-pound goaltender went 55-37-10 with a 2.77 GAA, .901 SV% and five shutouts in 115 career games with the Montreal Juniors of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2008-11. In his final season, he was 32-7-8 with a 2.60 GAA, .902 SV% and three shutouts in 50 contests.

Columbus, which is 2-0-1 in preseason play, returns to action Saturday when it visits the Detroit Red Wings. Game time from Little Caesars Arena is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on Columbus Alternative 105.7 FM.

The Blue Jackets open their 21st regular season vs. the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, October 14. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.

