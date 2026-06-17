Max Arfsten Was Overlooked. Now He's Chasing a World Cup Dream
Published on June 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC YouTube Video
Max Arfsten's journey to the United States Men's National Team has been anything but conventional... Passed over by his MLS Next Pro club before getting a chance with the Columbus Crew, he transformed doubt into determination, emerging as one of the USMNT's most trusted players in 2025 and earning recognition as a U.S. Soccer Player of the Year finalist.
Now, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to American soil, Arfsten stands on the brink of the ultimate dream: representing his country on football's biggest stage. This is the story of resilience, belief, and a player proving that the path less traveled can still lead to the top.
Major League Soccer Stories from June 16, 2026
- Austin FC Exercises Contract Buyout on Robert Taylor - Austin FC
- AZ Returns to Jagiellonia Białystok After Loan with Whitecaps FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Red Bull New York Launches 'First Match on Us' to Convert World's Game Excitement into New Fans - Red Bull New York
- San Diego FC Loans Forward Anisse Saidi - San Diego FC
- TQL Stadium to Host University of Cincinnati vs. Miami University Football Game - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew SC Stories
- Columbus Crew Sign Free Agent Defender Brooks Lennon
- Columbus Crew Acquire International Roster Slot from LAFC for Defender Yevhen Cheberko
- Columbus Crew Host England's Burnley Football Club for International Friendly on July 12
- Nine Columbus Crew Players Called up to Respective National Teams for 2026 FIFA World Cup and June FIFA International Window
- Columbus Crew Host Orlando City SC at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 16 in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals