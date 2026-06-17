Max Arfsten Was Overlooked. Now He's Chasing a World Cup Dream

Published on June 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC YouTube Video







Max Arfsten's journey to the United States Men's National Team has been anything but conventional... Passed over by his MLS Next Pro club before getting a chance with the Columbus Crew, he transformed doubt into determination, emerging as one of the USMNT's most trusted players in 2025 and earning recognition as a U.S. Soccer Player of the Year finalist.

Now, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to American soil, Arfsten stands on the brink of the ultimate dream: representing his country on football's biggest stage. This is the story of resilience, belief, and a player proving that the path less traveled can still lead to the top.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 16, 2026

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