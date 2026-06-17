Austin FC Exercises Contract Buyout on Robert Taylor
Published on June 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club has waived and exercised a Buyout of a Guaranteed Contract on winger Robert Taylor. Taylor will no longer occupy a Senior roster spot, and his wages will no longer count against the Club's 2026 salary budget.
Transaction: Austin FC exercises Buyout of Robert Taylor's 2026 Guaranteed Contract on June 16, 2026.
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