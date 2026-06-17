San Diego FC Loans Forward Anisse Saidi
Published on June 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has loaned Forward Anisse Saidi to USL Championship side Monterey Bay FC through 2026. The loan is effective as of June 12, 2026 and SDFC retains the right to recall.
Saidi, 17, joined SDFC on January 3, 2025, after the Club acquired his Homegrown Priority from the Philadelphia Union. He made his SDFC and MLS debut replacing Alejandro Alvardo Jr. In the 81st minute against Austin FC on March 23, 2025. This season, Saidi has made four appearances across all competitions for SDFC including two appearances in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Transaction: SDFC loans forward Anisse Saidi to USL Championship side Monterey Bay FC through 2026. SDFC retains the right to recall.
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