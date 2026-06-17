Red Bull New York Launches 'First Match on Us' to Convert World's Game Excitement into New Fans

Published on June 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Red Bull New York News Release







With the world's game in our backyard and interest in our sport rising to an all-time high across the New York/New Jersey region, Red Bull New York is offering fans who have never attended a match the chance to experience Sports Illustrated Stadium for free through its "First Match On Us" program.

The program provides eligible first-time attendees with two complimentary tickets to a home match of their choosing during the 2026 MLS season, with the option to purchase up to four additional tickets to bring friends and family.

"First Match On Us" is designed to give newly engaged soccer fans - many discovering the sport for the first time through the World Cup - access to a Red Bull New York matchday at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

HOW IT WORKS

Fans who have never attended a Red Bulls match can sign up at the RBNY website.

Once eligibility is confirmed, fans will receive an email to select from a group of eligible home matches.

After choosing a match, fans can claim their two free tickets and purchase additional seats to bring others along for the experience.

A limited number of First Match On Us tickets are available for each eligible match and are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 16, 2026

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