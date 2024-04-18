Mavericks Look to Take 2-0 Series Lead, Host Tulsa Tonight at 7 PM

April 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks return to Cable Dahmer Arena tonight for Game 2 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Tulsa Oilers at 7 PM.

Starting the second period trailing by two goals last night, the Mavericks scored four unanswered goals to win 4-2 and take a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-seven series.

WHAT: Game 2, Mountain Division Semifinals; Kansas City Mavericks vs. Tulsa Oilers

WHEN: Tonight at 7 PM.

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO 64055

Games 3-5 of the series will be played in Tulsa on Friday, Monday and Thursday, April 25.

Tickets for tonight's 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs Game 2 are just $25. Limited tickets remain at //kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825.

