Wheeling's Gauthier Receives Nick Vitucci ECHL Goaltender of the Year Award
April 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Taylor Gauthier of the Wheeling Nailers is the recipient of the Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year award for 2023-24.
The Goaltender of the Year award is presented annually to the goaltender selected to be the best at his position as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
In 2022, the award was named in honor of Nick Vitucci, who was part of the first-ever induction class into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2008. Vitucci enjoyed a 26-year association with the League, beginning in the inaugural season of 1988-89 when he backstopped the Carolina Thunderbirds to the Riley Cup title, the first of his ECHL-record five championships, and received the Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award.
Matt Vernon of Jacksonville finished second, followed by Florida's Cam Johnson, Hunter Vorva of Kalamazoo and Greenville's Jacob Ingham.
The winner of the Warrior Hockey Most Valuable Player award will be announced on Friday.
Gauthier, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, went 24-16-2 in 42 appearances with Wheeling during the 2023-24 season, tying for second in the league in appearances while he was third with 2,477 minutes played and fourth in wins. Gauthier led all goaltenders with a .923 save percentage, shared the league lead with four shutouts and was second with a 2.23 goals-against average.
He allowed two goals or less in 23 of his 42 appearances and was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week four times, tied for the most in a single-season in league history.
Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year Award Winners
2023-24 Taylor Gauthier, Wheeling Nailers
2022-23 John Lethemon, Toledo Walleye
2021-22 Francois Brassard, Jacksonville Icemen
2020-21 Jake Hildebrand, Florida Everblades
2019-20 Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads
2018-19 Michael Houser, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays
2016-17 Riley Gill, Allen Americans
2015-16 Josh Robinson, Missouri Mavericks
2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays
2013-14 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays
2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays
2011-12 Jeff Jakaitis, Gwinnett Gladiators
2010-11 Gerald Coleman, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Todd Ford, South Carolina Stingrays
2008-09 Jean-Philippe Lamoureux, Alaska Aces
2007-08 Anton Khudobin, Texas Wildcatters
2006-07 Adam Berkhoel, Dayton Bombers
2005-06 Matt Underhill, Alaska Aces
2004-05 Chris Madden, Florida Everblades/Long Beach Ice Dogs
2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies
2002-03 Alfie Michaud, Peoria Rivermen
2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators
2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans
1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals
1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades
1997-98 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm
1996-97 Marc Delorme, Louisiana IceGators
1995-96 Alain Morissette, Louisville RiverFrogs
1994-95 Chris Gordon, Huntington Blizzard
1993-94 Cory Cadden, Knoxville Cherokees
