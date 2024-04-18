ECHL Transactions - April 18
April 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 18, 2024:
Florida:
Add Matthew Wedman, F returned from loan to Calgary; added to playoff roster
Add Joe Pendenza, F activated from reserve
Add Logan Lambdin, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Delete Ben Brar, F placed on reserve
Delete Adrien Bisson, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Justin MacPherson, D activated from reserve
Add Brad Schoonbaert, F activated from reserve
Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve
Delete David Noel, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Ludvig Persson, G signed ATO, added to playoff roster
