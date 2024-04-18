ECHL Transactions - April 18

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 18, 2024:

Florida:

Add Matthew Wedman, F returned from loan to Calgary; added to playoff roster

Add Joe Pendenza, F activated from reserve

Add Logan Lambdin, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Delete Ben Brar, F placed on reserve

Delete Adrien Bisson, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Justin MacPherson, D activated from reserve

Add Brad Schoonbaert, F activated from reserve

Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve

Delete David Noel, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Ludvig Persson, G signed ATO, added to playoff roster

ECHL Stories from April 18, 2024

