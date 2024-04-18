Jets Reassign Salminen from Norfolk to Manitoba

April 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORFOLK, VA - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have reassigned goaltender Oskari Salminen from the Norfolk Admirals to the Manitoba Moose.

Salminen, 24, joined the Admirals on February 16 in Portland, MNE and has gone 9-2-1 in 13 total appearances with Norfolk.

Most recently, Salminen posted 33 saves on 35 shots against the Trois-Rivieres Lions in Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals. The Admirals would win the game, 4-2, and Salminen was named the game's number one star.

The Admirals are back in action tomorrow night for Game 2 of the North Division Semifinals against Trois-Rivieres. Waterside District will be hosting a LIVE watch party. Puck drop is set for 7PM.

