Late-Game Strike Gives Mavericks Victory

April 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 3-2 to the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena on Thursday night, lifting the Mavericks up 2-0 in the postseason series.

Alec Butcher gave the Oilers the opening goal of the contest for the second-straight night, delivering a rebound off a Kyle Crnkovic pass-to-pad shot past Jack LaFontaine 6:01 into the game. The tally was the lone of the opening frame, sending the Oilers up 1-0 into the second period.

Bradley Schoonbaert tied the game 1-1 in his series debut 8:47 into the second period. Patrick Curry delivered Kansas City its first lead of the game 2:33 past the midway mark of the game, driving a power-play one timer past Julian Junca.

Michael Farren scored his first of the series to tie the game 2-2 11:42 into the final frame, executing a perfect finish on a cross-zone seam pass from Blake McLaughlin. David Cotton delivered the death nell with 2:21 remaining, tucking an in-stride snapper above Junca's short side, securing a 3-2 Mavericks' win.

The Oilers host their first home game of the series tomorrow, April 19 at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

