Mavericks Convert Jazian Gortman to Two-Way Contract

October 24, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have converted Jazian Gortman to a Two-Way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gortman, a 6-foot-2-inch, 184-pound guard out of Overtime Elite was originally signed by the Mavericks on July 10. Over four preseason games in 2024, including one start at the L.A. Clippers on Oct. 14, Gortman averaged 10.3 points (third on the team) with 1.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 20.5 minutes per game. He scored a preseason-high 19 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3FG) vs. Memphis on Oct. 7.

After going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, Gortman spent the 2023-24 season with the G League's Wisconsin Herd and Rip City Remix. Over 27 games, four with the Herd and 21 with the Remix, he averaged 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 19.0 minutes. In 14 Showcase Cup games with Wisconsin, Gortman averaged 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 17.2 minutes.

