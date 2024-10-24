Iowa Wolves Acquire Returning Player Rights to Mike Miles Jr.

October 24, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves announced today that the team has acquired the returning player rights to guard Mike Miles Jr. from the Texas Legends in exchange for Iowa's second round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft and its pick in the 2025 NBA G League International Draft.

Miles Jr., 6-2, appeared in 29 games (two starts) for the Legends last season, averaging 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 21.4 minutes per game. He went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft after playing in 83 career games over three seasons for Texas Christian University. Miles appeared in 83 career games (78 starts) for TCU, averaging 15.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Iowa begins the 2024-25 season on Friday, Nov. 8 against the Wisconsin Herd at Wells Fargo Arena. Single game tickets are on sale.

