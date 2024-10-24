College Park Skyhawks Complete Coaching and Basketball Operations Staff

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks, NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, announced today the coaching and basketball operations staff for the 2024-25 season under Head Coach Steve Klei and General Manager Aaron Evans.

Klei's coaching staff includes one returning assistant coach in Ashton Gibbs, and four newcomers: O'Neil Holder, Kari Korver, Enzo Li, and Seth Jackson.

In the front office, Philip Jones arrives in College Park as assistant general manager after spending the 2023-24 season as manager of player development and basketball operations with the Greensboro Swarm. Phillip Adams returns for his second year as a basketball operations assistant, while Andrew Dowell joins Adams in his first year as a basketball operations assistant. Phil Malever comes to College Park as the team's new equipment manager after serving as a team attendant with the Atlanta Hawks for the past three seasons.

In the athletic performance department, Rich McLoughlin returns for his third season with the Skyhawks, and first as the G League performance lead, while Javan Francis enters his first season with College Park as the G League medical lead. Steve Lintern and Aaron Jackson join as head athletic trainer and assistant athletic trainer, respectively.

Coaches:

Gibbs returns for his third season as an assistant coach with the Skyhawks after spending the prior two seasons as an assistant coach at Duquesne University. He was a standout as a player at the University of Pittsburgh, finishing eighth in scoring in school history (1,748) and second in career three-pointers (297). Gibbs had a seven-year international playing career that included stops in Greece, Spain, and Argentina, among others.

Holder enters his fourth season within the Hawks organization, and first with the Skyhawks. He started with the Hawks during the 2021-22 season as a video assistant, before transitioning to DAV under Hawks Head Coach Quin Snyder for the 2023-24 season. Prior to Atlanta, Holder was an assistant coach at Montclair State University from 2019-21. A native of East Stroudsburg, Pa., Holder was a standout forward at Moravian University from 2015-19, earning First-Team All-Conference honors in two of his four years, and being named the Landmark Conference Rookie of the Year his freshman season.

Korver, a native of Paramount, Calif., joins the Skyhawks coaching staff after most recently serving as director of basketball operations with the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA from 2020-22. Prior to her time with the Sparks, Korver spent two years at Northern Colorado as an assistant coach, helping guide the women's basketball team to a WNIT appearance during her first season. A five-year player at UCLA from 2012-17 (sat out 2013-14 due to an ACL injury), she was voted team captain for four straight seasons and finished tied for the most three-pointers made in Bruins history (256).

Li joins College Park after most recently serving as an assistant coach with the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association from 2022-24. Prior to serving as an assistant, Li was the head coach of the Ducks' Chinese Basketball Development League's team, the CBA's equivalent of the G League. Li has served as an international guest coach on the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K24 and 2K25 Summer League staffs, where he facilitated team practices, individual workouts, and scouting. A graduate with a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Tsinghua University in Beijing, Li was a five-year walk-on player from 2009-14 on the varsity basketball team which made two National Final Fours. Li also earned his masters of sports management from Columbia University in 2017.

Jackson arrives in College Park after serving as an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Blue for the past two seasons, most recently part of the squad that defeated the Maine Celtics 2-1 in the 2024 NBA G League Finals. Jackson helped guide the Blue to a 21-13 regular season record and earn the top rebounding team in the G League, plus top three finishes in points per game and assists per game. Prior to serving as a performance analyst with the Thunder during the 2021-22 season, Jackson held roles as the director of scouting and analytics at George Washington University (2020-21), assistant coach at McKendree University (2018-2020) and as a video coordinator and operations intern with the Grand Rapids Drive. The Richmond, Virginia, native played professionally overseas with BC Balkan in Bulgaria (2015-16) and with Vllaznia Shkodra in Albania (2016-17) after a four-year collegiate career at Truman State University. Jackson was a four-time All-Conference honoree, was named the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) Freshman of the Year in 2011-12, and capped his career ranked third on the Bulldogs' all-time scoring list with 1,655 points.

Front Office:

Jones enters his first year with College Park as assistant general manager after spending the 2023-24 season with the Greensboro Swarm as manager of player development and basketball operations. Prior to the Swarm, he served as a basketball operations associate for the Charlotte Hornets during the 2022-23 season. Jones graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from Howard University where he was a four-year member of the men's basketball program.

Malever joined the Atlanta Hawks organization during the 2021-22 season as a team attendant and was promoted to G League equipment manager before the start of the 2024-25 season. He is responsible for the equipment and inventory needs for the Skyhawks, both day-to-day and long term. In addition to his role with the Skyhawks, he will also continue to assist the Hawks' equipment room.

Adams returns for his second year with the Skyhawks as a basketball operations seasonal assistant. Adams graduated from the University of Georgia with a master's in kinesiology. While at UGA, he worked with the men's basketball program, first as a graduate manager and then as a video intern from 2021-23. Prior to that he attended Florida State University where he worked as a student manager with the women's basketball program. While at FSU, he also earned dual bachelor's degrees in sport management and marketing.

Dowell enters his first season with the College Park Skyhawks as a basketball operations seasonal assistant. With a background in college coaching, Dowell arrives in College Park by way of Virginia Military Institute where he most recently served as the director of scouting. Andrew also spent the 2022-23 season as a graduate assistant at LSU. From 2017-2020, Dowell spent time at The-Skill-Factory where he served in a hybrid role consisting of coaching with the postgraduate program along with assisting in player development for NBA Pre-Draft activities. Andrew played college basketball at the College of Coastal Georgia and Southern Wesleyan University before finishing his undergraduate degree at the University of Georgia in 2016.

Athletic Performance Team:

McLoughlin enters his third season in College Park after being promoted to G League performance lead prior to the 2024-25 season. He joined the Skyhawks prior to the 2022-23 season, and has spent time at Georgia Southern University, the University of Dayton, and Stanford University as a strength and conditioning coach where he gained experience working with both men's and women's basketball teams. McLoughlin hails from the Northwest suburbs of Chicago, Illinois.

Francis joins the Skyhawks for the 2024-25 season after serving as an assistant physical therapist with the Atlanta Hawks for the 2023-24 season. Prior to the Hawks, he worked the previous four years at P3 Peak Performance Project as a sports biomechanist. From 2021-23, he also served as a graduate research assistant at the Georgia State University's Biomechanics Laboratory. After earning a Bachelor of Science in Sport and Fitness Administration/Management from Claflin University, Francis moved onto Georgia State, earning a Master of Science in Kinesiology and Exercise Science and a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.

Lintern comes to the Skyhawks after his ninth season as director of health and performance and head athletic trainer with the Anaheim Ducks ECHL affiliate, Tulsa Oilers. Prior to the Oilers, he worked with the University of Arkansas Razorback football team and several of the club teams. He also worked three different seasons in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns between 2008 and 2012. Lintern earned his master's from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville (2011), and his bachelor's from Mount Union College in Ohio (2010) where he was a member of multiple National Championship football teams.

Jackson, a native of Queens, New York, joins the organization after serving as the assistant athletic trainer for the Rip City Remix last season. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from Stony Brook University and a Master of Science in Kinesiology from Temple University.

