Legends Receive Two Draft Picks in Trade with Iowa Wolves

October 24, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends have agreed to a trade with the Iowa Wolves, acquiring a 2025 second-round pick and a 2025 international draft pick in exchange for guard Mike Miles.

A Dallas native, Miles played at TCU before signing a Two-Way contract with the Dallas Mavericks, which was later converted to an Exhibit-10 deal, making him an affiliate player for the Legends.

Miles (6-2, 205) appeared in 29 games for the Legends, averaging 21 minutes per game. He contributed 10.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per contest, while shooting 42.2% from the field and 34.0% from beyond the arc. Defensively, he averaged 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

The Texas Legends open the 2024-25 season against the reigning G League champions, the Oklahoma City Blue, with tipoff set for 11 a.m. on November 12th in Oklahoma City.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.

