Mavericks Announce Nine-Game Television Partnership with KMBC-KCWE

September 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Kansas City Mavericks President and General Manager Brent Thiessen along with KMBC-KCWE President and General Manager, Sarah Smith announced Wednesday a nine-game partnership for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

"We are excited to have found a new home for our televised games this season," said Thiessen, "We are thrilled to be bringing select Mavericks games live into homes throughout the Kansas City region. We couldn't be happier with this new partnership."

A total of nine Mavericks home games will be broadcast locally on KCWE (Channel 29). Joel Goldberg will return as the Mavericks TV play-by-play announcer. Hall of Fame broadcaster Denny Matthews will join Goldberg as color commentator for three games as well.

"KCWE is proud to be partnering with the Kansas City Mavericks," said KCWE and KMBC President and General Manager Sarah Smith. "Hockey is a great game and the Mavericks are a great team. We hope our telecasts will expand The Mavericks reach and highlight how much they do for our community."

The following games will be broadcast on KCWE this coming season:

November 2 vs. Wichita Thunder

December 7 vs. Fort Wayne Komets

December 21 vs. Tulsa Oilers

January 18 vs. Allen Americans

January 25 vs. Idaho Steelheads

February 1 vs. Tulsa Oilers

February 15 vs. Utah Grizzlies

February 29 vs. Kalamazoo Wings

March 7 vs. Wichita Thunder

*All broadcasts will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Channel Guide:

Spectrum 1212, Comcast 1029, DirecTV and Google 29

2019 FanFest is this Saturday, September 14 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. Come meet Mavericks coaches, select players and staff as the Mavs get ready to kick off the 2019-20 season. The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.