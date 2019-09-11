Mavericks Announce Nine-Game Television Partnership with KMBC-KCWE
September 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Kansas City Mavericks President and General Manager Brent Thiessen along with KMBC-KCWE President and General Manager, Sarah Smith announced Wednesday a nine-game partnership for the upcoming 2019-20 season.
"We are excited to have found a new home for our televised games this season," said Thiessen, "We are thrilled to be bringing select Mavericks games live into homes throughout the Kansas City region. We couldn't be happier with this new partnership."
A total of nine Mavericks home games will be broadcast locally on KCWE (Channel 29). Joel Goldberg will return as the Mavericks TV play-by-play announcer. Hall of Fame broadcaster Denny Matthews will join Goldberg as color commentator for three games as well.
"KCWE is proud to be partnering with the Kansas City Mavericks," said KCWE and KMBC President and General Manager Sarah Smith. "Hockey is a great game and the Mavericks are a great team. We hope our telecasts will expand The Mavericks reach and highlight how much they do for our community."
The following games will be broadcast on KCWE this coming season:
November 2 vs. Wichita Thunder
December 7 vs. Fort Wayne Komets
December 21 vs. Tulsa Oilers
January 18 vs. Allen Americans
January 25 vs. Idaho Steelheads
February 1 vs. Tulsa Oilers
February 15 vs. Utah Grizzlies
February 29 vs. Kalamazoo Wings
March 7 vs. Wichita Thunder
*All broadcasts will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Channel Guide:
Spectrum 1212, Comcast 1029, DirecTV and Google 29
2019 FanFest is this Saturday, September 14 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. Come meet Mavericks coaches, select players and staff as the Mavs get ready to kick off the 2019-20 season. The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 11, 2019
- Mavericks Announce Nine-Game Television Partnership with KMBC-KCWE - Kansas City Mavericks
- Swamp Rabbits to Play Home-And-Home Preseason Set with Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule - South Carolina Stingrays
- Jeremy Gates Named Rush Assistant Coach - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Announce Signing of Defenseman Kayle Doetzel - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Grow Preseason Roster by Two - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Coughlin Returns on Mariners Blue Line - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavericks Announce Nine-Game Television Partnership with KMBC-KCWE
- Mavericks Re-Sign Defenseman Brett Beauvais
- Mavericks Send VanWormer and Sherbinin's Rights to Norfolk for Nogard's Rights and Futures
- Mavericks Add Rookie Defenseman Cole Fraser and Rookie Forward Bryan Lemos
- Mavericks Sign Forward Kozun and Blueliner McKernan