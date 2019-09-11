Stingrays Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced they will play two preseason games in advance of the 2019-20 regular season against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The preseason contests will be a home-and-home series that begins on Friday, October 4 at the Carolina Ice Palace and concludes the following night on Saturday, October 5 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Oct. 4 game at the Ice Palace in North Charleston will begin at 7 p.m., while the contest the following night in Greenville starts at 6 p.m.

All Stingrays ticket plan holders are invited to the team's home game on Oct. 4, where they will be able to pick up their 2019-20 season ticket booklets.

Additional details on the team's 2019 training camp schedule will be announced soon.

The 27th season of Stingrays hockey begins in Orlando against the Solar Bears on October 12. The Stingrays will open their home schedule in North Charleston vs. Orlando the following week on Saturday, October 19.

