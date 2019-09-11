Cyclones Grow Preseason Roster by Two

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed defenseman Kyle Rhodes and forward Jake Smith to Standard Player Contracts (SPC) for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

"We are excited to add these two players to our roster," said Cyclones Head Coach Matt Thomas. "Kyle is a smart, two-way defensemen who has a heavy shot, and he also has the ability to make plays from the blueline. Jake is a forward with speed and has the ability to put opposing defensemen on their heels. He will fit in with our forward group as an offensive threat."

A native of Ashburn, VA, Rhodes spent last season with the Tulsa Oilers, accounting for 11 goals and five assists in 50 games played. His best stretch offensively came in early November where he had a three-game goal and point streak (3g, 1a), and he also had goals in back-to-back games on November 25 and 27. The 21-year old began his pro career late in the 2017-18 campaign, spending five games with the Oilers and one with the Indy Fuel. He recorded a pair of goals and an assist in those contests.

"I'm excited for the opportunity that lies ahead in Cincinnati," commented Rhodes. "The organization is first-class, and I've heard only good things about the team and coaching staff. I cannot wait to get the season started and play in front of a great hockey town and fan base."

Prior to turning pro, Rhodes enjoyed a four-year career in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Guelph Storm and Sudbury Wolves. In 220 OHL skates, he totaled 14 goals and 33 assists for 47 points, along with 175 minutes in penalties. He also served as team captain for the Wolves in 2017-18.

Smith comes to Cincinnati after spending last season at Carleton University in Ottawa, ON. In 27 games with the Ravens, the 22 year-old led the team in scoring with 17 goals and 18 assists, and he also led the squad in post season scoring with a goal and four assists in eight games.

"I've heard nothing but great things about the team and organization, and I'm excited to get going after a good year at school," remarked Smith. "I'm ready to get started and have a productive year in Cincinnati, and help this team reach its goal of winning a championship."

Before Carlton University, Smith spent two seasons in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) with Acadie Bathurst, Chicoutimi, and Val-d'Or in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), and Windsor of the OHL. In 179 games, Smith scored 52 goals and handed out 61 assists for 113 points.

