Swamp Rabbits to Play Home-And-Home Preseason Set with Stingrays

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, will give a preview to the top South Carolina hockey rivalry during the 2019 ECHL preseason. The Swamp Rabbits will travel to Charleston to take on the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday, October 4 at 7:05 p.m., and then will return home for a preseason tune-up against the Rays on Saturday, October 5 at 6:05 p.m.

The preseason journey begins at the Carolina Ice Palace on October 4, the Rays' practice facility.

For the second consecutive season, the Swamp Rabbits will host a preseason game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on October 5 at 6:05 p.m. As part of the full and half season ticket package benefits, admission is free for those plan holders up to the amount of tickets in the package. General admission to the game will cost $10 per ticket.

Individual tickets for all regular season games will go on sale on Monday, September 16, but now is the time to get on board with an affordable Full and Half Season Ticket plan! Find more information at SwampRabbits.com.

