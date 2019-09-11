Americans Announce Signing of Defenseman Kayle Doetzel

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce the signing of defenseman Kayle Doetzel to a contract for the 2019-2020 season. He was acquired in a trade this summer.

Kayle Doetzel joins Allen after playing last season in Jacksonville. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound defenseman was born is Saskatoon, SASK, and turned 24 in June. The right-shot blue-liner had five points in 61 games last season, while accumulating 69 penalty minutes.

The name should be familiar to Americans fans, as he played in 48 games with the Kansas City Mavericks two seasons ago and had 12 points. He has 68 games in the American Hockey League; 67 with Stockton and one with Cleveland.

Doetzel becomes the fifth defenseman signed by Allen this off-season, joining Ben Owen, Josh Atkinson, Matt Register and Turner Ottenbreit.

Allen opens their 11th training camp on Monday, September 30th at Allen Event Center. All training camp sessions will be open to fans.

