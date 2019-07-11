Mavericks Acquire Offensive Defenseman John Furgele in Futures Trade with Atlanta

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri - Kansas City Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations John-Scott Dickson announced the team has acquired defenseman John Furgele (fur-GEL-ee) from the Atlanta Gladiators for future considerations.

The offensive defenseman from Glen Mills, Pennsylvania had an impressive rookie campaign in split duty with both the Maine Mariners and Gladiators, totaling 24 points on eight goals and 16 assists in 66 games last season. He registered a plus-three plus-minus rating and accumulated 48 penalty minutes in 51 games with Maine and 15 with Atlanta.

Furgele played collegiately for two years at the University of New Hampshire, where he scored three goals and compiled 20 assists for 23 points in 73 games for the Wildcats. The five-foot-ten, 181-pound blueliner transferred to Quinnipiac University for his senior season, where as an assistant captain he put up 14 points on one goal and 13 assists in 38 games.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The Mavericks open the 2019-20 ECHL regular season on the road Friday, October 11 against longtime rival, the Tulsa Oilers. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

