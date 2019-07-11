Skilled Defenseman Beaudry Signs with Royals

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Thursday defenseman Jeremy Beaudry has signed an ECHL contract with Reading. Beaudry is the third player to sign with the Royals for 2019-20, joining forwards Frank DiChiara and Corey Mackin.

The 25-year-old is entering his third professional season and spent the last two campaigns with Wichita. In 51 games last season, Beaudry scored six goals and 24 points. He compiled 13 goals and 37 points (69 GP) as a rookie.

2019-20 Roster:

Defenseman (1): Jeremy Beaudry

Forwards (2): Frank DiChiara, Corey Mackin

Notable Award:

Beaudry was named the ECHL's 2017-18 Community Service Award winner in Wichita, taking part in non-profit events and fundraising, animal shelter volunteering, elementary school visits, hospital visits, retirement home visits, junior/youth hockey volunteering and non-profit postgame meet-and-greets.

They said it:

Beaudry: "Being part of a new team next season is really exciting and it's like a new challenge for me. That's my mindset this summer, to get ready for a new team and prove my worth and why I'm in the league. Coach Kirk MacDonald called me and I felt good about him and how he takes care of his players. That was the most important thing for me this season. I love to join the rush and shoot the puck at the net and be involved in the play all the time."

Coach MacDonald: "Jeremy has the ability to step into our lineup and make a positive impact on both sides of the puck. He's been a good puck-moving defenseman in his first two professional seasons and we believe his style will fit into our system. We are also excited to bring a high-character person into our locker room that has helped serve the communities he's played in during his career."

Biography rundown:

The 5-foot-10, 195-lb. native of Montmagny, QC signed with Wichita after completing two full seasons for the University of Québec-Trois-Rivières (USports). That followed his first four professional games with Brampton in 2014-15.

Over three seasons in the QMJHL (152 GP), Beaudry combined for 42 goals and 95 points for four teams - Victoriaville, Sherbrooke, Quebec and Cape Breton. His best output came for Cape Breton in 2013-14, where he topped team blueliners with 19 goals and 53 points in 60 games. He played in the QMJHL playoffs in all three of his major junior seasons. Beaudry also played six games for Wichita in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs (1g, 4 pts.).

