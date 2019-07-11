Growlers Re-Sign James Melindy

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, Proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that they have re-signed team Captain and Goulds Native, James Melindy to a one-year, ECHL contract.

Melindy, 25, appeared in 55 games last season with the Newfoundland Growlers where he picked up 16 points (4 goals, 12 assists) and recorded 185 penalty minutes. The Goulds native was a steady presence on the Growlers blueline throughout the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs and recorded one assist in 23 post-season games.

James was drafted 88th overall by the Phoenix Coyotes in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

