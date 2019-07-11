Rays Unveil Updated Cool Ray's Kids Club for 2019-20

July 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced Thursday the team has once again partnered with Cicis and Coastal Kids Dental for a revamped Cool Ray's Kids Club for 2019-20, which will provide exclusive fun for Stingrays fans ages 12-and-under this season. To register, visit StingraysHockey.com/fanzone/kids-club.

Below are the official benefits to being a member in Cool Ray's Kids Club for the 2019-20 season:

Perks + Benefits

- Drawstring Bag

- Membership Card

- Cool Ray Color Magnet

- Specialized Kids Club Puck

- Personalized Birthday Card

- Monthly E-Newsletter

- Invitation to exclusive events with players and Cool Ray

- Game attendance rewards

- 10% off Stingrays birthday packages

- 10% off kids merchandise at The Reef with Membership Card present (excludes jerseys, valid in-store only)

Cost: $15 per child, $10 for each additional child in the same family

In addition, the Kids Zone at games will be free to enter for all and will include games and activities. The area will once again be located in the International Terrace at the North Charleston Coliseum.

For questions about Cool Ray's Kids Club, contact Community Relations Manager Cassidy Brown at cbrown@stingrayshockey.com.

The 27th season of Stingrays hockey begins in Orlando against the Solar Bears on October 12. The Stingrays will open their home schedule in North Charleston vs. Orlando the following week on Saturday, October 19.

Season tickets are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.