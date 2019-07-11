Hershey Bears Sign Tommy Hughes to AHL Contract

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears announced Thursday that the club has signed defender Tommy Hughes to a one-year, American Hockey League contract for the 2019-20 season. Hughes, who is beginning his seventh professional season, returns to the Bears after previously spending the 2017-18 season with South Carolina's AHL affiliate.

The London, Ontario native suited up for 10 games with the Bears and 39 contests with the Stingrays during 2017-18, posting 10 points in SC on three goals and seven assists along with a +7 rating. Hughes also appeared in four playoff games with the Rays during the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

He recently spent the 2018-19 campaign with the Nottingham Panthers in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL), scoring 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 55 games with a +15 rating.

Hughes, 27, played his first four pro seasons in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack. In total, the right-shot blueliner has played 236 career games at the AHL level, registering 30 points (five goals, 25 assists).

