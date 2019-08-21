Matt Wallner joins Kernels from Elizabethton

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that OF Matt Wallner will join the Kernels from Elizabethton, and OF Gilberto Celestino has been promoted to Fort Myers. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

The Twins selected Wallner in the Competitive Balance Round A of the 2019 First Year Player Draft out of Southern Mississippi. In 53 games at Elizabethton, he is batting .269 (56-208) with 18 doubles, 6 HR and 28 RBI.

Celestino was a member of the Kernels 2019 Opening Day roster and has played in 117 games, batting .276 with 24 doubles, 10 HR and 51 RBI. He was acquired by the Twins on July 27, 2018 as part of a trade with the Houston Astros for RHP Ryan Pressly.

Wallner is active and available for tonight's 6:30 PM game at Clinton. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with five players currently on the injured list and one player on an MLB rehab assignment.

The Kernels continue a 10-game road trip tonight at 6:30 PM against the Clinton LumberKings. They return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 24th to host Peoria at 6:35 PM.

