Dragons Notes for Wednesday

Wednesday, August 21, 2019 l Game # 58 (128)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-33, 57-68) at Dayton Dragons (24-33, 52-75)

RH Efraín Contreras (5-5, 3.84) vs. LH Connor Curlis (4-5, 2.53)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the first game of a three-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 7, Lansing 2. The Dragons collected 15 hits, their second highest total of 2019, getting hits in every inning and from every player in the lineup. The Dragons also stole a season-high six bases in the game. Six players had two hits apiece. Jay Schuyler was 2 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored; Miguel Hernandez was 2 for 2 with two doubles, two RBI, and two runs scored. Starting pitcher Lyon Richardson was credited with the win, allowing just one unearned run in 5.2 innings. The Dragons earned a split of the four-game series.

Team Notes

The Dragons went 3-4 on the seven-game road trip that ended Tuesday, posting a 2.03 ERA with an opponent batting average of .205, but they allowed 12 unearned runs in the seven games. The Dragons batted .253 on the trip while scoring 28 runs (4.0 runs per game).

The Dragons went 13 for 37 (.351) with men in scoring position in the series at Lansing. They went 6 for 48 (.125) in those situations in the previous two series combined (vs. Lansing; at Bowling Green). The 13 hits with men in scoring position matched their season high for a series.

Individual Notes

Morgan Lofstrom over his last 10 games is batting .324 with one home run and eight runs batted in. He is batting .316 in August (12 G).

Miguel Hernandez went 8 for 20 (.400) with three doubles and triple on the road trip (7 games). He is batting .309 in August (18 G).

Juan Martinez has a six-game hitting streak, going 8 for 24 (.333) with two home runs.

Michael Siani has a four-game hitting streak, going 8 for 18 (.444) with a home run.

Matt Pidich over his last 27 games: 1.52 ERA, 47.1 IP, 30 H, 16 R, 8 ER, 14 BB, 54 SO.

Eddy Demurias over his last three games: 0.00 ERA, 8 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, August 22 (7:00 p.m.): Fort Wayne LH Cullen Dana (2-2, 6.26) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (6-3, 4.23)

Friday, August 23 (7:00 p.m.): Fort Wayne RH Adrian Martinez (5-4, 3.63) at Dayton RH Clate Schmidt (1-0, 2.39)

