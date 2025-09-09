Match Preview: Republic FC at Rhode Island FC (USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinals)

Overview: SAC @ RI

Date: Wednesday, September 10

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Centreville Bank Stadium (Pawtucket, Rhode Island)

Watch: Antenna 40.2, FOX40+ Smart TV app, ESPN+

Know Your Club - Republic FC

The Indomitable Club concludes its road stretch with a mid-week semifinal clash in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Wednesday will be the team's fifth consecutive away contest and the second of a busy week with three games in eight days.

On Saturday, Republic FC claimed its first-ever win over Tampa Bay Rowdies in a regular season interconference tilt at Al Lang Stadium. The humidity made for tough playing conditions, but the Indomitable Club would not be denied as Rodrigo Lopez added his fourth goal of the season. He was assisted by Russell Cicerone, who helped put the match out of reach with a goal of his own in second half stoppage time to lead the team with six goals on the year.

"I think it was a very professional performance," said Cicerone after the match. "We did what we needed to do in a tough place to play on the road. Getting the three points is massive for us."

Now Republic FC will turn its focus back to the USL Jägermeister Cup and Rhode Island FC. The squad enters the Semifinal round after a trademark defensive display during the Quarterfinals. Goalkeeper Jared Mazzola built on his standout tournament performance with a six-save clean sheet in regulation, followed up by two clutch saves in the ensuing penalty shootout. Through five Jägermeister Cup matches, the team has conceded just one goal, but will have a big test against Rhode Island FC, who leads the tournament in scoring.

"We want to put the club in big games. It's as simple as that. We know we're doing the right things." said Head Coach Neill Collins. "We've got a big game coming up, and we want to make sure that we're in the last game in this tournament."

Know Your Opponent - Rhode Island FC

After reaching the USL Championship Final in its inaugural season, some might characterize Rhode Island's 2025 campaign as disappointing. But where the team has fallen off in league play - currently sitting below the playoff line in ninth place - it has consistently been one of the top teams in the Jägermeister Cup.

Khano Smith's team enters the Semifinal undefeated in Cup play. Led by Albert Dikwa's three goals, they finished group play with a 3-0-1 record and the most goals of the competition. In the Quarterfinals against Birmingham Legion, club newcomer Dwayne Atkinson was the hero as he scored the game-winner in just his second appearance for RIFC.

Over the weekend, RIFC outshot and out-possessed league leader Louisville City FC, but one shot on target was all Louisville needed to come away with all three points. It was the first home goal conceded by Rhode Island in over a month, a streak that saw four consecutive clean sheets.

Head-to-Head

This will be just the third all-time meeting between Republic FC and Rhode Island FC, and second in 2025. When the two sides faced off at Centreville Bank Stadium on June 21, Sacramento came away with all three points as they found the back of the net twice in eight minutes to put the match out of reach. The win opened up a seven-game undefeated streak that helped the Indomitable Club rise to second place in the Western Conference table.

USL Jägermeister Cup - Semifinals

The stakes couldn't be higher. The winner will advance to the Jägermeister Cup Final, facing either Hartford Athletic or Greenville Triumph SC. Sacramento's path has been forged through sharp defensive performances and solid defensive discipline while Rhode Island FC will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in front of their home fans.







