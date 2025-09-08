New Mexico United and Meow Wolf Reveal 2025 Specialty Kit Celebrating Art, Innovation, and Community

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - New Mexico United and Meow Wolf are proud to unveil the 2025 edition of their critically acclaimed specialty kit, continuing a celebrated tradition where boundary-pushing art meets the beautiful game.

The primary kit features a sleek black design, brought to life with vibrant multicolor patterns - referred to as "ebbs"- and complemented by pink and blue hues on the collar and cuffs. A holographic New Mexico United crest shimmers on the left chest, balanced by Meow Wolf's beloved mascot, Snaggy, on the right. Meow Wolf's logo holds its familiar place at the center, anchoring a design that boldly celebrates creativity, community, and collaboration.

Complementing the main kit, the 2025 goalkeeper jersey makes a bold statement with a multicolor design that flows with vibrant neon hues and sharp white linework in an allover print.

This eye-catching pattern captures the energy of Meow Wolf's immersive art, while black silicone prints of the New Mexico United crest, Snaggy, and the Meow Wolf logo add texture and contrast, grounding the jersey in the identity of both collaborators. Designed to stand out, this kit is a dynamic fusion of color, movement, and meaning.

This specialty kit will make its on-field debut this Saturday night during Meow Wolf Night at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park, when United hosts FC Tulsa. The evening promises an explosion of New Mexican creativity, immersive art, and electric soccer as United continues its push up the Western Conference standings. A Night of Immersion, Art, and Celebration

Fans attending Meow Wolf Night are in for an unforgettable experience. Highlights include:

A costumed creature dance party with DJO

Meow Wolf Flag Giveaway for the first 2,000 fans

A Creation Station where fans can design their own Meow Wolf Night hand flags

Free ice cream from The Brain Freezer for the first 100 fans

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their wildest, most creative selves. A costume contest will take place during the tailgate. The grand prize winner(s) will receive an exclusive package including:

First place winner (18+)

Two (2) 2026 New Mexico United season tickets

Game-worn and signed 2025 Meow Wolf Specialty Jersey

Ride on the Meow Wolf Skyworm balloon at the 2025 Balloon Fiesta

First place winner (under 18)

Two (2) tickets to the 2025 Balloon Fiesta + Family Portal Pass to Meow Wolf

Game-worn and signed 2025 Meow Wolf Specialty Jersey Kit Launch Party & Exclusive Giveaway

The Specialty Kit will be available for purchase starting Friday night at New Mexico United's immersive Meow Wolf Kit Launch Party, held at the Official Team Shop. Doors open at 6 PM - fans are invited to RSVP.







