Republic FC Acquires Defender Cody Baker on Loan from Seattle Sounders

Published on September 8, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC announced today that the club has acquired defender Cody Baker on loan from MLS side Seattle Sounders. He will be added to the team's roster, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the full terms of the contract will not be disclosed.

"Cody is coming in at a critical time of our season and will be an important addition to our team as we compete for two trophies," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant.

The 21-year-old Washington native joined the Sounders youth academy in 2018 and in 2021 made his professional debut for Seattle's then-USL Championship affiliated team Tacoma Defiance. Baker made his first appearance for the first team in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup and added his first career assist in a 5-4 win over San Diego Loyal. He then went on to sign a short-term contract for the Sounders and continued to impress Seattle's technical staff, earning a homegrown contract in May 2023.

Across six seasons with the Sounders and the Defiance, Baker has made 98 appearances with one goal and five assists. Earlier this year, he earned four gameday roster selections in Seattle's campaign to claim the 2025 Leagues Cup trophy.

Baker will be available for selection Wednesday night when Republic FC takes on Rhode Island FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinals. Kickoff from Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island is at 4:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40+ and ESPN+.







