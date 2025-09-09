FC Tulsa Adds Seattle Sounders Defender Travian Sousa on Loan for Playoff Push

Published on September 8, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa announced today the signing of defender Travian Sousa on loan from Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders FC for the remainder of the 2025 USL Championship season.

Sousa, 23, is a left back from Lathrop, Calif. He began his youth career with Ballistic United SC and the Sacramento Republic Academy before joining the academy at Hamburger SV in Germany. He later played for Sporting Kansas City II and Oakland Roots SC before joining Seattle's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Tacoma Defiance, where he made 61 appearances and scored three goals from 2022-24.

In December 2024, Sousa signed a first-team contract with Seattle Sounders FC through the 2025 season, with club options for 2026 and 2027. He has also represented the United States at the U-19 and U-20 levels.

"We're excited to welcome Travian to FC Tulsa. His athleticism, energy, and dynamic presence on the field will make an immediate impact." Caleb Sewell, FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager said. "Travian's ability on both ends gives us another dimension, and we look forward to his contributions for the remainder of the season."

What this means for FC Tulsa

Adding Sousa bolsters a defense that demands consistency, athleticism and tactical awareness as the club pushes for playoff positioning. His background in youth national team programs and proven experience in MLS NEXT Pro make him a strong addition to Tulsa's roster.

Looking ahead

Sousa is expected to be available for selection pending league and federation approval. FC Tulsa will provide further updates on his debut match.

Next home match is College/Homecoming Night on October 4th! Join us as we celebrate our local collegiate scene and welcome back our FC Tulsa Alumni to celebrate this historic season. Get your tickets here: https://www.fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets/







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.