Rowdies to Host Fifth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club will host its fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Al Lang Stadium on Thursday, September 11.

The Rowdies 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb invites first responders, active military members and veterans from the Tampa Bay Area to climb 2,200 stairs in remembrance of the brave men and women who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

This year's memorial stair climb will be split into two sessions, with the first session designated for walkers starting at 8:45 a.m. The second session begins at 10:30 a.m. and is open to participants who wish to jog or run the steps. Check-in for the sessions begins at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. respectively. Food will be provided by Colony Grill for all participants beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

Registration for the event is free. First responders, active military members or veterans interested in participating can register here. Participants will also receive a complimentary ticket to the Rowdies First Responders Night match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Rowdies 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb began in 2021 when a Rowdies season ticket holder and member of the U.S. Coast Guard approached the team with the idea of hosting the event at Al Lang Stadium. The first iteration involved ten participants and quickly grew to 160 by 2023 when local first responders were invited to participate.

For this year's First Responders Night celebration at Al Lang Stadium, the Rowdies are offering a First Responders Night package. Each package includes a ticket for the September 13 match and an exclusive Rowdies First Responders hat, with a portion of proceeds from each package going directly to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. First Responders Night Packages can be purchased by visiting rowdiessoccer.com/first-responders-night.







